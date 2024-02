Derry City and Strabane District Council has agreed to sign up to the United Nations Fast Track Cities initiative to reach zero new HIV diagnosis by 2030.

The motion was proposed by Councillor Sandra Duffy who believes the city can play a crucial role in the global fight against AIDS.

The move aims to address disparities in access to basic health and social services, social justice and economic opportunities.

Councillor Duffy hopes the initiative can build on ongoing efforts to reduce HIV: