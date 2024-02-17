Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Eamonn Kelly up to third in Junior WRC at Rally Sweden

Eamonn Kelly and Conor Mohan going through one of the demanding icy stages. Photo: Eamonn Kelly Rallying.

Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly and co-driver Conor Mohan (Monaghan) had a very successful morning and afternoon on day three of their Rally Sweden Junior World Rally Championship event.

They moved from fifth to fourth to third in their Ford Fiesta Rally 3 with one stage to go on Saturday on leg three.

They were three minutes, 40.9 seconds behind the leaders Mille Johansson and Johan Gronvall and 2:53.8 off second spot.

More details here: https://www.ewrc-results.com/results/84371-rally-sweden-2024/?s=442744&sct=10

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Coleman Legal
News, Top Stories

Coleman Legal says lead cases in group litigation are at advanced stage

17 February 2024
14feabhra
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 14ú Feabhra le Deaglán Ó Mocháin & Maria Nic Eamharcaigh

17 February 2024
drew harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for GRA to reverse decision not to invite Garda Commissioner to conference

17 February 2024
Cork Drugs
News, Top Stories

Two men remain in custody over €32.8m drugs seizure in Cork

17 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Coleman Legal
News, Top Stories

Coleman Legal says lead cases in group litigation are at advanced stage

17 February 2024
14feabhra
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 14ú Feabhra le Deaglán Ó Mocháin & Maria Nic Eamharcaigh

17 February 2024
drew harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for GRA to reverse decision not to invite Garda Commissioner to conference

17 February 2024
Cork Drugs
News, Top Stories

Two men remain in custody over €32.8m drugs seizure in Cork

17 February 2024
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

National demonstration for Palestine taking place in Dublin today

17 February 2024
child children kid kids
News, Audio, Top Stories

Parent Hub Donegal launches The Parenting Platform

17 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube