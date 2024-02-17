Eamonn Kelly up to third in Junior WRC at Rally Sweden

Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly and co-driver Conor Mohan (Monaghan) had a very successful morning and afternoon on day three of their Rally Sweden Junior World Rally Championship event.

They moved from fifth to fourth to third in their Ford Fiesta Rally 3 with one stage to go on Saturday on leg three.

They were three minutes, 40.9 seconds behind the leaders Mille Johansson and Johan Gronvall and 2:53.8 off second spot.

More details here: https://www.ewrc-results.com/results/84371-rally-sweden-2024/?s=442744&sct=10