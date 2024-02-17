Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
NFL: Donegal come good in second half to make it three wins in a row

 

Donegal made it three wins on the spin as they overcame Fermanagh at a damp O’Donnell Park in their Allianz National Football League Division 2 clash.

In the first half, there was little between the sides and a late point from Daire O’Baoill saw the home side going in at the break with a one point advantage, 0-6 to 0-5.

But Jim McGuinness’s Donegal were in command after the break and two goals in a seven minute period from O’Boaill put them ahead by 2-9 to 0-6 after 13 minutes of the second half.

In the end they ran out comfortable winners by 2-16 to 0-8.

Match commentator Oisin Kelly and match analyst Martin McHugh summed things up after the final whistle.

 

 

