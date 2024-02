Hugh McFadden returned to action for Donegal as they defeated Fermanagh by 2-16 to 0-4 in their Allianz National Football League Division 2 game at O’Donnell Park.

McFadden has had his fair share of injuries and was pleased to be back in action and making his first appearance of the season.

The Killybegs man is upbeat about what lies ahead.

He spoke with Brendan Devenney after the game.