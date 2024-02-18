Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Diarmaid O’Brien reacts to Inishowen League’s aggregate loss to Donegal League in Oscar Traynor Cup

The Inishowen League suffered a 4-3 aggregate defeat to the Donegal League.

The first leg of the game finished 3-2 to Donegal League.

The Donegal League then got off to a good start leading 1-0 through Eddie O’Reilly before Tommy McMonagale drew Inishowen level.

Inishowen pushed in the second half for a leveller but couldn’t manage to breach the Donegal net for a second time as Donegal held on to advance to the next round.

Inishowen League boss Diarmaid O’Brien gave his thoughts to Chris Ashmore after the game…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Candle
News, Top Stories

Six year old girl dies after Westmeath crash

18 February 2024
Derry Theft
News, Top Stories

Investigations continue into high value burglary in Derry

18 February 2024
burtonport pier
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health and safety concerns raised over lack of lighting at Burtonport pier

18 February 2024
Measles
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public health experts concerned over potential rise in measles after midterm

18 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Candle
News, Top Stories

Six year old girl dies after Westmeath crash

18 February 2024
Derry Theft
News, Top Stories

Investigations continue into high value burglary in Derry

18 February 2024
burtonport pier
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health and safety concerns raised over lack of lighting at Burtonport pier

18 February 2024
Measles
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public health experts concerned over potential rise in measles after midterm

18 February 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested after kidnapping in North

18 February 2024
Padraig Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Marine Minister pressed on European Commission and Iceland negotiations

18 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube