Diarmaid O’Brien reacts to Inishowen League’s aggregate loss to Donegal League in Oscar Traynor Cup

The Inishowen League suffered a 4-3 aggregate defeat to the Donegal League.

The first leg of the game finished 3-2 to Donegal League.

The Donegal League then got off to a good start leading 1-0 through Eddie O’Reilly before Tommy McMonagale drew Inishowen level.

Inishowen pushed in the second half for a leveller but couldn’t manage to breach the Donegal net for a second time as Donegal held on to advance to the next round.

Inishowen League boss Diarmaid O’Brien gave his thoughts to Chris Ashmore after the game…