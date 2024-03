423 motorists have been caught speeding since National Slow Down Day started this morning.

Today marked the first day of action by Gardaí targeting speed offences in 2024.

A driver on the on the N7 at Castlewarden South in Kill in Kildare, was clocked doing 160 kilometres an hour in a 100 k zone, while another on the N13 at Lurgybrack in Letterkenny in Donegal did 139km/h in a 100k Zone.