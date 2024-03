Donegal County Council is facing urgent calls to carry out repair works on a bridge in West Donegal following another crash on it.

A bollard was put in place at Glaisechú bridge after it was damaged in a crash last year.

Serious safety concerns remain over the current state of the bridge.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says ultimately works need to be carried out to widen the bridge: