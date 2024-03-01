Cockhill target semi final spot – Garbhan Friel

The last remaining side from the county in the FAI Junior Cup is Cockhill Celtic.

The beaten Intermediate Cup finalists from last season are seen as one of the favourites to winner the competition this year.

To make the semi final, the Inishowen side will have to overcome Clonmel Celtic this Sunday afternoon.

Clonmel beat Letterkenny Rovers in the previous round and the game in Tipperary could be the trickiest of Cockhill’s cup journey so far.