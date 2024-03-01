Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry City score late to beat St Pat’s

Danny Mullen’s late goal gave Derry City the victory over St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday night in the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League.

It finished Derry City 2 St Pat’s 1 – Martin Holmes reports for Highland Radio Sport:

