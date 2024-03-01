Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Driver arrested and car seized overnight in Letterkenny

A driver has been arrested and a car seized overnight in the Letterkenny area.

The Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit were on patrol when they observed a driver failing to stop at a red traffic light.

They were subsequently stopped and it transpired the motorist had no insurance.

Gardai seized the vehicle and the driver is due to appear at a future court sitting.

In addition, a motorist was arrested after testing positive for cannabis during a roadside test.

Gardai are urging drivers to make responsible decisions to help save lives.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

speed camera
News, Top Stories

423 motorists caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

1 March 2024
Charlie Dail Jan
News, Top Stories

Agriculture Minister to meet NI counterpart in Donegal today

1 March 2024
Buncrana sign
News, Audio, Top Stories

Questions raised over Council’s planning policy as huge sign goes ahead on Buncrana shorefront

1 March 2024
pharmacy
News, Top Stories

Prescribers granted permission to write 12 month prescriptions

1 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

speed camera
News, Top Stories

423 motorists caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

1 March 2024
Charlie Dail Jan
News, Top Stories

Agriculture Minister to meet NI counterpart in Donegal today

1 March 2024
Buncrana sign
News, Audio, Top Stories

Questions raised over Council’s planning policy as huge sign goes ahead on Buncrana shorefront

1 March 2024
pharmacy
News, Top Stories

Prescribers granted permission to write 12 month prescriptions

1 March 2024
430163661_725721793074231_5685652783871592644_n
News, Top Stories

Driver arrested and car seized overnight in Letterkenny

1 March 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with attempted murder in Derry released

1 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube