Driver arrested and car seized overnight in Letterkenny

A driver has been arrested and a car seized overnight in the Letterkenny area.

The Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit were on patrol when they observed a driver failing to stop at a red traffic light.

They were subsequently stopped and it transpired the motorist had no insurance.

Gardai seized the vehicle and the driver is due to appear at a future court sitting.

In addition, a motorist was arrested after testing positive for cannabis during a roadside test.

Gardai are urging drivers to make responsible decisions to help save lives.