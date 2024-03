A Donegal Deputy says ‘no funding’ claims made by government is sticking in the throats of those waiting to have their children seen by CAMHS.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says that one family in Donegal has been on the waiting list for an urgent appointment for one year.

Deputy Pringle went on to raise the ongoing concerns of the removal of only provider of child and adolescent counselling services in Donegal.

He says given the fact government has money set aside, this is unjustified: