Finn Harps have taken seven points from a possible nine in their opening games of the season.

The first home win and a second in three fixtures came on Friday night with a 2-0 victory over Athlone Town.

Stephen Doherty had Harps 1-0 up on 17 minutes while Success Edagon scored for the third game in a row, to net the second just before half time.

Speaking with Diarmaid Doherty, Harps boss Darren Murphy was pleased with the victory: