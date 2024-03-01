HSE seeks to reassure people in Kilmacrennan that same level of GP services will be provided in Milford

The HSE is seeking to reassure people in Kilmacrennan that the same level of GP services will be provided in Milford.

There’s serious concern after the Health Centre in Kilmacrennan closed on January 29th with patients instead having to travel to Milford.

The HSE has confirmed that an additional clinic room has been set up in Milford Health Centre to facilitate patients who would previously have attended for their appointments in Kilmacrennan.

A bus service has been set up to transfer patients from Kilmacrennan to Milford.

Full HSE statement:

The HSE would like to advise that from the week commencing Monday 29th January 2024 patients attending GP Services in Kilmacrennan Health Centre will be seen at Milford Health Centre.

We wish to reassure patients that the same level of GP Services will be provided at Milford Health Centre. To ensure this the HSE have developed an additional clinic room in Milford Health Centre to facilitate patients who would occasionally attend for their appointments in Kilmacrennan.

From the 29th January 2024 we are asking patients to only contact the Milford Health Centre on Tel: 074 9153144 if you require a service from your GP.

The HSE have organised a Local Link Bus Service to operate from the Termon / Kilmacrennan area to Milford each Tuesday and Friday morning commencing Tuesday, 30th January 2024. Where possible a door to door pick-up service will be provided commencing at 9:00 am with return from Milford Health Centre at 1:00 pm

Seats must be pre-booked by 4.30 pm the evening before by contacting TFI Local Link on Tel: 074 97 41644. Where applicable the Free Travel Pass can be utilised.

The HSE wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused to patients and will work to ensure the smooth implementation of this change.