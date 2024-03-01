Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

HSE seeks to reassure people in Kilmacrennan that same level of GP services will be provided in Milford

The HSE is seeking to reassure people in Kilmacrennan that the same level of GP services will be provided in Milford.

There’s serious concern after the Health Centre in Kilmacrennan closed on January 29th with patients instead having to travel to Milford.

The HSE has confirmed that an additional clinic room has been set up in Milford Health Centre to facilitate patients who would previously have attended for their appointments in Kilmacrennan.

A bus service has been set up to transfer patients from Kilmacrennan to Milford.

Full HSE statement:

The HSE would like to advise that from the week commencing Monday 29th January 2024 patients attending GP Services in Kilmacrennan Health Centre will be seen at Milford Health Centre.

We wish to reassure patients that the same level of GP Services will be provided at Milford Health Centre. To ensure this the HSE have developed an additional clinic room in Milford Health Centre to facilitate patients who would occasionally attend for their appointments in Kilmacrennan.

From the 29th January 2024 we are asking patients to only contact the Milford Health Centre on Tel: 074 9153144 if you require a service from your GP.

The HSE have organised a Local Link Bus Service to operate from the Termon / Kilmacrennan area to Milford each Tuesday and Friday morning commencing Tuesday, 30th January 2024. Where possible a door to door pick-up service will be provided commencing at 9:00 am with return from Milford Health Centre at 1:00 pm

Seats must be pre-booked by 4.30 pm the evening before by contacting TFI Local Link on Tel: 074 97 41644. Where applicable the Free Travel Pass can be utilised.

The HSE wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused to patients and will work to ensure the smooth implementation of this change.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

JD Sports
News, Top Stories

JD Sports set to open new store in Letterkenny

1 March 2024
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘No light at the end of tunnel in terms of a ceasefire in Gaza’ – Deputy McHugh

1 March 2024
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Top Stories

HSE seeks to reassure people in Kilmacrennan that same level of GP services will be provided in Milford

1 March 2024
speed camera
News, Top Stories

423 motorists caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

1 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

JD Sports
News, Top Stories

JD Sports set to open new store in Letterkenny

1 March 2024
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘No light at the end of tunnel in terms of a ceasefire in Gaza’ – Deputy McHugh

1 March 2024
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Top Stories

HSE seeks to reassure people in Kilmacrennan that same level of GP services will be provided in Milford

1 March 2024
speed camera
News, Top Stories

423 motorists caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

1 March 2024
Charlie Dail Jan
News, Top Stories

Agriculture Minister to meet NI counterpart in Donegal today

1 March 2024
Buncrana sign
News, Audio, Top Stories

Questions raised over Council’s planning policy as huge sign goes ahead on Buncrana shorefront

1 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube