Donegal County Council is adopting Ireland’s first waste management plan for a circular economy today.

It aims to stop waste growth over the next six years, preventing over a quarter of a million tonnes of waste.

Included is a roadmap to a more circular economy including increased waste prevention, more recycling, and improved reuse and repair practices.

Kevin Swift, Regional Waste Co-ordinator for Ulster says it’s the first time targets have been supported by policies and actions: