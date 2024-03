Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue and Northern Counterpart Andrew Muir met on a farm in Ballindrait this afternoon to mark the designation of Irish Grass Fed Beef as a Protected Geographical Indication.

The P-G-I label indicates a world-class product, directly connected to a specific region.

MInister McConalogue says this is an indication of what can be achieved when the institutions are in place, and two ministers can discuss mutually beneficial strategies…….