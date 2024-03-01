Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mullen the hero for Derry City – Danny Mullen & Ruaidhri Higgins Reaction

Danny Mullen was the hero for Derry City on Friday night as he scored late in injury time to give the home side a 2-1 win over St Patrick’s Athletic.

It looked like Patrick Hoban was the man who earned Derry a draw after Ruairi Keating had the Dublin side in front at The Brandywell two minutes into the second half.

Mullen however would step up as time was running out to give the host a second win in three games.

Next up for Derry on Monday night is a trip to The Tallaght Stadium to play the champions Shamrock Rovers.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins was impressed with how his side scored the winner:

The birthday boy Danny Mullen was happy to get the goal which snatched the three points:

