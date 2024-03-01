‘No light at the end of tunnel in terms of a ceasefire in Gaza’ – Deputy McHugh

A Donegal Deputy says there is no light at the end of the tunnel in terms of a ceasefire in Gaza.

The United Nations Security Council has called an urgent meeting after 112 people were reportedly killed during an aid delivery in Gaza.

The Hamas-run health ministry has accused the Israeli army of shooting at people who were trying to get food during the delivery near Gaza city.

However, the Israeli military insists civilians weren’t targeted.

Deputy Joe McHugh, speaking on this morning’s Nine til Noon Show fears the consequences of the ongoing unrest in the Middle East: