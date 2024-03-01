Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘No light at the end of tunnel in terms of a ceasefire in Gaza’ – Deputy McHugh

A Donegal Deputy says there is no light at the end of the tunnel in terms of a ceasefire in Gaza.

The United Nations Security Council has called an urgent meeting after 112 people were reportedly killed during an aid delivery in Gaza.

The Hamas-run health ministry has accused the Israeli army of shooting at people who were trying to get food during the delivery near Gaza city.

However, the Israeli military insists civilians weren’t targeted.

Deputy Joe McHugh, speaking on this morning’s Nine til Noon Show fears the consequences of the ongoing unrest in the Middle East:

JD Sports
News, Top Stories

JD Sports set to open new store in Letterkenny

1 March 2024
Gaza
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘No light at the end of tunnel in terms of a ceasefire in Gaza’ – Deputy McHugh

1 March 2024
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Top Stories

HSE seeks to reassure people in Kilmacrennan that same level of GP services will be provided in Milford

1 March 2024
speed camera
News, Top Stories

423 motorists caught speeding on National Slow Down Day

1 March 2024
