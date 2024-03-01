Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Questions raised over Council’s planning policy as huge sign goes ahead on Buncrana shorefront

Questions have been raised over Donegal County Council’s planning policy governing public infrastructure installations such as signs.

It’s as work is currently underway on Buncrana’s shorefront to install a large sign commissioned by funding from Councillor Nicholas Crossan’s mayor fund which he claims was brought before members of the Inishowen Municipal District.

The local authority says planning exemptions mean such items can be erected without public consultation.

Councillor Jack Murray however, believes the public deserve to have their say:

 

Councillor Nicholas Crossan remains strong on his stance that Councillors voted for the delivery of the sign to go ahead:

 

