Today is the first day of this year’s Seachtain na Gaeilge, a festival which celebrates the Irish language in the run-up to St. Patrick’s Day.

It was first held back in 1902, and allows everyone to enjoy Irish, whether they’re a fluent speaker, a learner or only have a cúpla focal.

Broadcaster Sinéad Ní Uallacháin says between podcasts, TV and social media, there’s a lot of Irish out there to enjoy…………….