There’s snow in parts of Donegal this morning.

A status yellow snow and ice warning is in place for the county along with Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Longford and Westmeath.

Motorists are advised to take care on the roads this morning with reports of difficult driving conditions travelling through the Gap and in the Glenties area.

Met Éireann says there’s the potential for icy stretches on untreated roads and poor visibility this morning.