Tributes have been paid in the Northern Ireland Assembly to the latest person to die on the A5.

The Irish government has recently committed millions of euro in funding to upgrade the roadway.

30 year old Coalan Devlin from Coalisland was killed last week in a crash between Omagh and Ballygawley.

At Stormont this afternoon, Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon urged those behind previous legal challenges to accept the need for the road to go ahead……….