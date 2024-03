Tyrone featherweight Jude Gallagher is in quarter-final action at the Olympic qualifiers in Italy today.

Gallagher, who boxes out of the Two Castles BC in Newtownstewart, beat Soulamiane Samghouli of Morroco in his last 16 bout. He had a 4-1 split decision victory.

Gallagher, Grainne Walsh and Kelyn Cassidy are all back in the ring as they look to secure their place at the Games in Paris later this year. They need to reach the semi-finals to qualify for the Olympics.