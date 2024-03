The highest cancer mortality rates are in the North West and West.

That’s according to the director of the Saolta Cancer Network.

It’s led to calls for the Health Minister to intervene to deal with the two-tier cancer system that leaves patients in the region with poorer services.

Professor Michael Kerin has previously called for a regional cancer centre to be established with outreach services.

This is something South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin believes needs to be expedited: