Donegal Minister in hot water for breaking strict referendum guidelines

Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue has found himself in hot water for breaking strict guidelines in using public funds to advocate for a Yes vote in the referendum.

That’s according to this morning’s Irish Independent.

The press release was titled “Minister McConalogue advocates ‘Yes’ vote ahead of March 8th referendums” however, it was made unconstitutional to use taxpayers money to promote only one side in the campaigns.

The issue lies as the email came from his government department where as it should have been sent out by his political party.

The Ministers office has been contacted for response.