Some people in Donegal were unable to vote on Friday on the family and care referendums.

Several people did not receive a polling card while others upon turning up at polling stations discovered they had been taken off the register for unknown reasons.

Councillor Michael McClafferty, Cathaoirleach of Glenties Municipal District, is concerned as to why this happened, and urges people to ensure they are registered before the upcoming local and European elections in June: