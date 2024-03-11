Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
€6.5 million paid in grant payments since roll out of Enhanced Defective Concrete Block scheme

An update on the status of transitional applications was presented to a meeting of the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Committee this morning.

Over €6.5 million has been made in grant payments to date to 129 applicants since the introduction of the enhanced scheme in July.

The total value of grants paid to date, including the previous and enhanced scheme is over €21.2 million.

The transitional applications fall under 5 categories ranging from 1A, meaning remediation woks are fully completed to 4, that applicants have been notified for Stage 1 Confirmation of eligibility and remedial options.

As of July 3rd 668 were in Category 4 and 40 were in Category 1A.

Of the 668 in category 4, Donegal County Council have received information from 261 applicant’s for grant calculations to date.

A further 47 of these have had the information reviewed by Donegal County Council and returned to them for a follow up.

Meanwhile, 191 applicant in Category 4 have been notified of the Grant amount calculated under the Enhanced Scheme and 91% of those applications have been processed or returned to the applicant for follow up.

