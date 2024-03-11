Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Local community seeks reopening of health centres in Churchill and Kimacrennan

A petition has been launched in Kilmacrennan and Churchill to have local health centres reopened.

The Churchhill centre closed during the Covid 19 pandemic, and the Kilmacrennan centre closed recently, with a bus service bringing patients who have appointments to the Health Centre in Milford.

However, Cllr Michael McBride says that’s not acceptable to the local communities there. He says a public meeting will be called shortly, and the HSE weill be asked to receive a community deputation.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he told Greg Hughes there is significant support for the petition…………

