Motorists in ROI could soon be travelling across the border for cheaper fuel

Motorists in the Republic of Ireland could soon be travelling across the border to get cheaper petrol and diesel.

Last week, the UK Governments decision to extend the reduced fuel excise duty rate for a year will mean that fuel prices in the North will not be increasing anytime soon.

However from April 1 petrol here will rise by 4 cent a litre and diesel by 3 cent. Fuel prices will go up again by the same amounts in August when the Government will then have restored the full excise duty on petrol, meaning fuel prices in the North will eventually be around 10% cheaper.

Chairman of Petrol Resources, David Horgan, says people will no doubt be crossing the border to get their fuel in the next few months:

