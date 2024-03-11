President hits out at ‘propaganda campaign against the United Nations’

President Michael D Higgins has hit out at what he called, “a propaganda campaign against the United Nations.”

In a statement, the President called on countries to follow the lead of Canada and Sweden, who recently resumed aid to UNRWA, the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency

Funding to UNRWA had been withdrawn by several countries after Israel claimed some of its staff were involved in the Hamas attack in Israel on October 7th.

President Higgins warned against the rise of dangerous misinformation, and said it’s past time that Ireland was joined by countries in the EU and beyond in a demand for an immediate ceasefire.