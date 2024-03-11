Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Pressure mounting on Housing Department to ensure defective block homeowners are reimbursed

Pressure is mounting on the Housing Department to ensure defective block homeowners with outstanding fees are reimbursed.

Some homeowners who had engaged with the previous redress scheme remain out thousands of euros.

A commitment was given by the Housing Department before Christmas that the issue would be resolved.

Councillor Martin McDermott however, says it’s time the Government’s honours its commitment:

 

A meeting of Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Block Grant Committee takes place today.

