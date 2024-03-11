St Vincent de Paul provided over €307,000 in support to families in Letterkenny in 2023

St Vincent de Paul spent over €307,000 last year assisting families in Letterkenny.

The majority of the money went towards providing food and groceries to those in need.

The Society of St Vincent de Paul spent a total of €307,496 assisting families in Letterkenny in 2023.

The majority of the money, €227,310 went towards the provision of food and groceries.

€40,505 was spent of providing families in the town with fuel while the charity spent €30,766 on supporting families through primary, secondary and third level education.

St Vincent de Paul say items which are donated to their shops and sold help fund the expenditure and are also used to provide direct support to families in need.

The charity says Christmas is a time where demand is high, particularly in the lead up to Christmas but when they also receive the most assistance from the public.

They have thanked people who donate items for sale to their shops.

Anyone in need of help can contact St Vincent de Paul in confidence on 074 91 29503.