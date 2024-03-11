Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2024

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

St Vincent de Paul provided over €307,000 in support to families in Letterkenny in 2023

St Vincent de Paul spent over €307,000 last year assisting families in Letterkenny.

The majority of the money went towards providing food and groceries to those in need.

The Society of St Vincent de Paul spent a total of €307,496 assisting families in Letterkenny in 2023.

The majority of the money, €227,310 went towards the provision of food and groceries.

€40,505 was spent of providing families in the town with fuel while the charity spent €30,766 on supporting families through primary, secondary and third level education.

St Vincent de Paul say items which are donated to their shops and sold help fund the expenditure and are also used to provide direct support to families in need.

The charity says Christmas is a time where demand is high, particularly in the lead up to Christmas but when they also receive the most assistance from the public.

They have thanked people who donate items for sale to their shops.

Anyone in need of help can contact St Vincent de Paul in confidence on 074 91 29503.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

raphoecastle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for meeting to develop East Donegal tourism plan

11 March 2024
poverty
News, Top Stories

St Vincent de Paul provided over €307,000 in support to families in Letterkenny in 2023

11 March 2024
Mica House 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pressure mounting on Housing Department to ensure defective block homeowners are reimbursed

11 March 2024
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal people faced issues on voting day

11 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

raphoecastle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for meeting to develop East Donegal tourism plan

11 March 2024
poverty
News, Top Stories

St Vincent de Paul provided over €307,000 in support to families in Letterkenny in 2023

11 March 2024
Mica House 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pressure mounting on Housing Department to ensure defective block homeowners are reimbursed

11 March 2024
Vote Election Ballot Box
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal people faced issues on voting day

11 March 2024
0801E8EA-98C1-41D7-B3C2-5F5A7A05025B
News, Top Stories

Fire service battling fire at Castlefinn pub

10 March 2024
muff garda station
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Garda sergeant to be redeployed to Muff

10 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube