Water outages in Castlefinn and Carndonagh

Uisce Eireann are dealing with a number of water main issues in Donegal today.

In the area around Castlefinn, supply interruptions are possible in Doneyloop, Ringsend, Ballybun, Cloughfin, Ballylast, Corcullion, Gortnamuck and surrounding areas.

Uisce Eireann says it hopes to have the issue resolved by 2.30.

Meanwhile, in Carndonagh, supplies are being interrupted in Tiernaleague and surrounding areas, with 3 o’clock the projected restoration time.

In both cases, it may take up to three hours after the end of the works for supplies to fully return to normal.