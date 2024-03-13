Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big Birthday Charity Day

Community Hero 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In this hour we hear from the European Movement Ireland which is encouraging people to exercise their vote in the upcoming EU elections and later listeners react to a number of politicians, who campaigned Yes/Yes for last week’s referendums revealing they voted No/No. We will also hear of a course for women looking to get into the construction industry:

We learn more about Breast Cancer NW which is one of Highland Radio’s Chosen charities for our Birthday fundraising day on Friday. We hear of a St Patrick’s Day event in Letterkenny for young people that offers a safe, drug and alcohol free environment. Later Seamus thanks medical staff at LUH following a recent experience:

Following our earlier feature, Dearbhla Walsh talks of her positive experience working in construction, ‘Wellness Wednesday’ focuses on Vaginismus, Chris is in with business, the IFA appeals to dog owners during lambing season and Danielle McLaughlin’s mother discusses her hope of attending the trial of the man charged with her daughter’s murder:

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 March 2024
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann responding to two burst water mains in Donegal this morning

13 March 2024
Kinnegar
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 186: Kinnegar Brewing is going from strength to strength

13 March 2024
Photo of Members to Accompany Press Release_
News, Top Stories

€4 million in funding support awarded Letterkenny under URDF

13 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 March 2024
Irish Water 1
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann responding to two burst water mains in Donegal this morning

13 March 2024
Kinnegar
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 186: Kinnegar Brewing is going from strength to strength

13 March 2024
Photo of Members to Accompany Press Release_
News, Top Stories

€4 million in funding support awarded Letterkenny under URDF

13 March 2024
monsignor eamonn mclaughlin
News, Top Stories

Monsignor Eamonn McLaughlin receives papal appointment

13 March 2024
Charlie Bird
News, Top Stories

Charlie Bird funeral details announced

13 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube