Northern Ireland’s First Minister has apologised for attending the funeral of a former IRA volunteer at the height of the Covid pandemic.

Michelle O’Neill was among the Sinn Féin delegation to attend the funeral of Bobby Storey, who died in June 2020.

The First Minister has been giving evidence to the UK Covid Inquiry in Belfast this morning.

She admits her actions caused hurt for a number of families who couldn’t attend funerals of loved ones at the time: