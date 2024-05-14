Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí renews appeal for hit and run collision in Clonmany


Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information relating to a collision in Clonmany that has left a man critically ill in Beaumont Hospital.

The hit and run incident happened on Mainstreet at around 12:15am on Sunday last.

A man in his 60s was injured.

As a result of further investigations, the driver, a man in his 30s, was identified and arrested.

He was charged and brought before the courts in connection with the incident.

Gardaí appeal to anybody who may have witnessed the collision to make contact.

Those who travelled in the area with a dash cam between Midnight and 00.30am, is also asked to make it available.

