20 historic and heritage buildings in Donegal receive funding for repairs and renovations

Donegal County Council has been allocated €337,133 under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme and the Historic Structures Fund.

20 projects are being funded in the county,  16 of them through the Built Heritage Scheme and four through the Historic Structures Fund.

The Donegal projects that have been earmarked for funding under the two schemes are in Ballyshannon, Raphoe, Fanad, Ramelton, Dunkineely, Ardara, Greencastle, Lettermacaward, and Killygordon. The local allocations will go towards the replacement of thatch, roofs, windows and doors, associated elements and rainwater disposal.

Nationally, the BHIS and HSF for 2024 have a combined total of €9 million.

****************************************************************

BUILT HERITAGE SCHEME PROJECTS

Shaded boxes are projects being funded under the ring fenced thatched scheme.

 

HISTORIC STRUCTURES FUND

