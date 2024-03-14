Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Double delight in Cavan for Donegal sides.

The Donegal U20’s started their Ulster Championship campaign on Wednesday night with a 2-15 to 0-16 win over hosts Cavan at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Donegal were well in control at half time  leading 2-9 to 0-7, the goals came from KJ Molloy and a dropped ball by the Cavan goalkeeper Liam Bell.

The Breffni side tried their best to get back into the game in the second half but Donegal had done enough on the scoreboard to win by five points.

Molloy ended the night with 1-3 while Luke McGlynn impressed kicking five points.

Paddy McElwee, Conor McGinty, Senan Carr, Oisin Caulfield and Donal Gallagher also got on the scoresheet.

Donegal play Fermanagh in the second outing of the championship.

The Donegal minors also beat Cavan in their Ulster Minor League meeting as they ran out 2-13 to 0-13 winners in the first game at the Cavan Town venue.

The goals which proved to be the difference came from Thomas Carr and Conor McCahill in the opening half.

Back to back victories for Barry Ward’s minor mean they have qualified for the semi finals of the competition.

