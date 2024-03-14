Farmland prices in Donegal are 11% less than the national average

42 farms were sold in Donegal last year, at an average price of €10,635 per acre. That’s down 1% on 2023.

Nationally, the average price for farmland is now €11,925 euro per acre, down 3 per cent on last year.

The annual land price report from the Irish Farmers Journal looks at who’s buying where, and how much they paid.

It shows prices are falling in Connacht and Ulster, while they’re on the rise in Leinster and Munster.

The report describes the Donegal market as stable but very varied, with process ranging from just over €1,000 per acre to €45,000 per acre.

Author of the report, Paul Mooney says nationally, there’s great demand for large farms………………