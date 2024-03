It’s understood crews who battled a blaze over the weekend in Castlefinn struggled to access water.

The Donegal News reports that fire personnel were forced to travel to Liscooley, two miles away to reach a working fire hydrant.

The nearest hydrant had low water pressure, hampering the fire services efforts.

It’s the latest problem, after other hydrant related issues arose for crews in Newtowncunningham and Letterkenny in recent months.