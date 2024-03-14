LUH experiencing significant pressure on bed availability

Letterkenny University Hospital is experiencing significant pressure on bed availability.

Almost 250 people have presented at the hospital’s Emergency Department since yesterday.

Yesterday 179 patients attended the ED at Letterkenny University Hospital and just over 69 up to lunchtime today.

As of this morning there were 21 patients on trolleys awaiting admission to in-patient beds.

The INMO which records it’s figures earlier in the day states that the figure is actually 32.

Saolta says many of those presenting are very sick, frail and elderly and need to be admitted for treatment.

In a statement, the hospital group says every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds can be made available for those who need to be admitted.

People are being urged to avail of non-emergency care such as GP Out of Hours services and pharmacies in the first instance.

However, anyone who does require emergency care is encouraged to attend EDs where they will be prioritised.