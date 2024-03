The Taoiseach says there are no plans for an Irish ban on TikTok.

But Leo Varadkar has admitted the government has security concerns over the Chinese-owned social media app.

It comes after American politicians passed a law that could force the app’s owners to sell it, or face a US ban.

The boss of TikTok, Shou Chew, is vowing to fight back, and had this message for users: