Port Road traffic signals out of operation

Motorists are advised that the traffic signals on the Port Road are currently not in operation.
The lights at the ATU entrance are off due to a malfunction in the system.
The traffic signals will not be repaired until Saturday, March 16th.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland