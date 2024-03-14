Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

Big Birthday Charity Day

Community Hero 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Port Road traffic signals out of operation

Motorists are advised that the traffic signals on the Port Road are currently not in operation.

The lights at the ATU entrance are off due to a malfunction in the system.

The traffic signals will not be repaired until Saturday, March 16th.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Traffic Lights
News, Top Stories

Port Road traffic signals out of operation

14 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 March 2024
eu parliament brussels
News, Top Stories

MAG respond to Markey statement

14 March 2024
luh logo
News, Top Stories

LUH experiencing significant pressure on bed availability

14 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Traffic Lights
News, Top Stories

Port Road traffic signals out of operation

14 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 March 2024
eu parliament brussels
News, Top Stories

MAG respond to Markey statement

14 March 2024
luh logo
News, Top Stories

LUH experiencing significant pressure on bed availability

14 March 2024
planning
News, Top Stories

314 planning permission applications granted in Donegal in Q4 2023

14 March 2024
farm famers (1)
News, Top Stories

Farmland prices in Donegal are 11% less than the national average

14 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube