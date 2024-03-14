Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Search for missing Strabane enters day 12

The family of missing Strabane man Jordan Gallagher are appealing for information as searches enter their 12th day.

He was last seen on Saturday the 2nd of March at around 9:15pm entering water near his grandmothers house in the Ballycoleman area.

Daily search operations have been ongoing, with a focus on the river banks, and anyone walking on the riverbank on either the Strabane or Lifford side is being asked to keep their eyes on the water.

Colm McDaid is part of the search team, he has this advice for those wishing to become involved in the search:

