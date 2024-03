Sinn Fein has accused Leo Varadkar of “throwing in the towel” in his decision to step down.

Finance Spokesperson and Donegal TD Pearse Doherty told Tánaiste Micheal Martin in the Dáil it’s now time for an election…………

Responding, Michael Martin said the government is committed to seeing out its term, and hit back at Deputy Doherty, saying he doesn’t believe the people share his appetite for a General Election………..