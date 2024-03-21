Government urged to take on European Parliament’s recommendations

The government is being urged to take the European Parliament’s recommendations on board when it comes to dealing with defective blocks.

This week, MEPs published a report calling on the State to improve the Enhanced Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme and provide 100% redress for those affected by the defective concrete block scandal.

Campaigners say the current offering of renumeration up to €420,000 is inadequate and needs to go.

Paddy Diver is a DCB activist – he hopes the external pressure will force the government to do what’s right: