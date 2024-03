A pregnant woman in South Donegal struggled to access healthcare earlier this year.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says the woman in question was left distressed as she couldn’t get the GP referral she needed to be seen by a doctor in the maternity departments of either Sligo or Letterkenny University Hospital.

This was due to capacity issues being faced by multiple GP practices in the county.

Deputy Doherty says it’s an issue that never should have happened: