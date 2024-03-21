Handling of the housing of IPAS applicants an ‘absolute shambles’ – Deputy MacLochlainn

A Donegal Deputy has labelled the Government’s handling of the housing of International Protection Applicants an ‘absolute shambles.’

Hundreds of male asylum seekers have been living in tents on Mount Street in Dublin after Government late last year announced that beds would no longer be offered to male International Protection Applicants due to a severe shortage of accommodation.

Over the weekend, some of the men camped outside the International Protection Office were transported to a site in Co Wicklow on Saturday.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says the Government needs to respect communities and those seeking international protection here: