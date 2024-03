A man has been charged with the murder of his grandfather in West Donegal last December.

36 year old Derek Mulligan was brought before Letterkenny District Court today.

A Detective Garda told the court that when he arrested Mulligan and put the charge to him, he replied “no comment.”

RTE reports Mulligan was charged with murdering Derek Burns on December 19th, 2023 at Carrickaboyle, Derrybeg.

The case is being sent forward to the Central Criminal Court for trial.