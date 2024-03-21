Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
PSNI in Strabane and Derry crack down on drugs


PSNI in Strabane and Derry say they’ve seized a tens of thousands of pounds worth of suspected drugs in recent weeks.

This included a seizure on Monday of suspected Class B drugs with an estimated street value of £10,000.

Three people were arrested and later released on bail.

In a further search by Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Team seized £5,000 in cash along with suspected drugs which seen two people arrested, both of whom were released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Meanwhile a search by the District Support Team on the evening of Wednesday March 6th March resulted in officers seizing a number of suspected cannabis plants with an estimated street value of at least £60,000, as well as drug-related equipment inside a property following a report of suspicious activity at the address.

Police ask for the public help when it comes to tackling the sale and use of illicit drugs and urge those with information in relation to drugs to come forward.

