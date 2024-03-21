Simon Harris the clear front runner to be next Taoiseach

Simon Harris is now the clear frontrunner to become the new Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach after two potential major rivals indicated they won’t run.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphries has ruled herself out and endorsed Mr Harris.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe says his focus is on the two jobs he has at the moment – being a Government Minister and President of the Eurogroup.

Minister Simon Harris and Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Harley during a recent visit to the Letterkenny Campus of ATU Donegal