Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

Big Birthday Charity Day

Community Hero 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Simon Harris the clear front runner to be next Taoiseach

Simon Harris is now the clear frontrunner to become the new Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach after two potential major rivals indicated they won’t run.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphries has ruled herself out and endorsed Mr Harris.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe says his focus is on the two jobs he has at the moment – being a Government Minister and President of the Eurogroup.

Minister Simon Harris and Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Harley during a recent visit to the Letterkenny Campus of  ATU Donegal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Simon Martin
News, Top Stories

Simon Harris the clear front runner to be next Taoiseach

21 March 2024
Rebecca
News, Top Stories

Aontu announce candidate in Lifford Stranorlar

21 March 2024
ITIC
News, Top Stories

Increases in costs could put thousands of jobs at risk in tourism and hospitality sectors

21 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Simon Martin
News, Top Stories

Simon Harris the clear front runner to be next Taoiseach

21 March 2024
Rebecca
News, Top Stories

Aontu announce candidate in Lifford Stranorlar

21 March 2024
ITIC
News, Top Stories

Increases in costs could put thousands of jobs at risk in tourism and hospitality sectors

21 March 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 March 2024
Donegal Sports Partnership
News, Top Stories

Donegal Sports Partnership allocated over €400,000 in funding through Sport Ireland

21 March 2024
chris mcmanus mep
News, Audio, Top Stories

CFP needs relooked at to create fairer coastal communities, says Midlands North-West MEP

21 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube